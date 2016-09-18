Overview of Dr. Daniel Tare, MD

Dr. Daniel Tare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Tare works at St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.