Dr. Daniel Tare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Daniel Tare, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Tare, MD
Dr. Daniel Tare, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Tare works at
Dr. Tare's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 734-8500
-
2
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tare?
Dr. Tare took great care of my dad. He was always very professional and very personable. I am a physician too, and his care is what doctors should always strive for when taking care of patients. I give him an A+.
About Dr. Daniel Tare, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1265695035
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tare accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tare works at
Dr. Tare has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tare. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tare.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.