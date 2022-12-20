Dr. Daniel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Taylor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Miami County Surgeons3130 N County Road 25A Ste 214, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Had heard Dr.Taylor was hard to take. We found him to be awesome! Dr. Taylor is a straight talker, no talking over our heads. He was direct, funny, answered all our questions. I would definitely go to him again. Definitely recommend him
About Dr. Daniel Taylor, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851366553
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.