Dr. Daniel Tesfaye, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Tesfaye, MD
Dr. Daniel Tesfaye, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Tesfaye's Office Locations
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 205, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 501-8354
Atlanta Perinatal Associates1368 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He diagnosed me after years of struggeling with pain and anguish.
About Dr. Daniel Tesfaye, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Russian
- 1023033065
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tesfaye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tesfaye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tesfaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tesfaye has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tesfaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tesfaye speaks Amharic and Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tesfaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tesfaye.
