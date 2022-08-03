Dr. Thistlethwaite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Thistlethwaite, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Thistlethwaite, MD
Dr. Daniel Thistlethwaite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Thistlethwaite's Office Locations
Tms Center of West Virginia312 6th Ave Ste 2, South Charleston, WV 25303 Directions (304) 768-6170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thistlethwaite?
I have been seeing Dr Thistlewaite for several years. When I switched to PsyCare, it was a total game changer. He takes his time, he’s thorough and he legitimately cares about his patients.
About Dr. Daniel Thistlethwaite, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518083328
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thistlethwaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thistlethwaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thistlethwaite has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thistlethwaite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thistlethwaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thistlethwaite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thistlethwaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thistlethwaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.