Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (23)
Map Pin Small Chico, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD

Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Thomas works at THOMAS DAN MD OFFICE in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Dan MD Office
    619 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 (530) 891-4391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 08, 2020
    I have had two surgeries with Dr. Thomas, he is amazing at what he does, his staff is unbelievably nice and so kind throughout the process. I love everyone that works there, and am very happy with my results from breast reconstruction. I was nervous before hand, but the kindness and understanding of the staff not only at Dr.thomas’s office but at the chico surgery center was beyond anything I could have anticipated. They made me feel very comfortable and at ease throughout the process.
    Jill — Jun 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD
    Dr. Thomas' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Thomas

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1194783548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at THOMAS DAN MD OFFICE in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

