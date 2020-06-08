Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD
Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Thomas Dan MD Office619 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 891-4391
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two surgeries with Dr. Thomas, he is amazing at what he does, his staff is unbelievably nice and so kind throughout the process. I love everyone that works there, and am very happy with my results from breast reconstruction. I was nervous before hand, but the kindness and understanding of the staff not only at Dr.thomas’s office but at the chico surgery center was beyond anything I could have anticipated. They made me feel very comfortable and at ease throughout the process.
About Dr. Daniel Thomas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
