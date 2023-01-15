Dr. Daniel Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Thompson, MD
Dr. Daniel Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 277-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Dr. Thompson is the 4th doctor I've seen to alleviate pain in my knee. With the diagnosis of arthritis, the other physicians had few feasible solutions for an active 30 year old. Dr. Thompson suggested a solution and treated me in the office immediately. So far so good! I am so glad I found someone who was open to listening! Thank you so much, Dr. Thompson!!!
About Dr. Daniel Thompson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265457550
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.