Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD
Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Community Medical Center, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Hospital and Nemaha County Hospital.
Dr. Tomes' Office Locations
Grand Island Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic1917 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (402) 904-4729
Fall City Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic1423 Stone St, Falls City, NE 68355 Directions (402) 904-4729
Auburn Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic2115 14th St Ste 100, Auburn, NE 68305 Directions (402) 904-4729
Hastings Neurosurgery Outreach Clinic2207 Osborne Dr W Ste 100, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 904-4729
The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group6041 Village Dr Ste 110, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 904-4729
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Community Medical Center
- Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Nemaha County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tomes provided care for me after a serious neck fracture accident. The level of communication provided was outstanding, the care plan was aggressive and intended to avoid surgery with the best possible outcome. Dr. Tomes explained the situation very well and in detail using images, provided excellent tips for optimal healing and functional restoration and strongly advocated for caution in certain areas for which I am very thankful. The Nebraska Neurosurgery Group office and staff were also very helpful, working seamlessly with local imaging facilities and making it easy to manage some complex requirements. I am very happy with and appreciative of the care I received from Dr. Tomes and feel that my outcome and prognosis is excellent at this time.
About Dr. Daniel Tomes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558345264
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomes has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomes.
