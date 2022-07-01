Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomlinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD
Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Tomlinson's Office Locations
Crystal Run Ambulatory Surgery Center of Middletow95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999Monday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp75 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, Warwick, NY 10990 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tomlinson is thorough, knowledgeable, a very experienced shoulder surgeon, compassionate and kind. His rating from me is excellent and top notch!
About Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1760600431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomlinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomlinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomlinson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomlinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomlinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomlinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomlinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.