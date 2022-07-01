Overview of Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD

Dr. Daniel Tomlinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY.



Dr. Tomlinson works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Warwick, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.