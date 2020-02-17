Dr. Daniel Traviesa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traviesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Traviesa, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Traviesa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 680-7243Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For what I needed him to do. Was ok. Not sure if I need more care or not from him. It was a strange visit.
About Dr. Daniel Traviesa, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1679549422
Education & Certifications
- University Miami School Med
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traviesa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traviesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traviesa has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traviesa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Traviesa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traviesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traviesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traviesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.