Dr. Daniel Trotter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.



Dr. Trotter works at Saint Mary's Dean Ventures in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.