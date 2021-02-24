Overview

Dr. Daniel Tsyvine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Tsyvine works at InterMountain Medical Group in Kingston, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Unstable Angina and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.