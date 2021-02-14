Overview of Dr. Daniel Tucker, DPM

Dr. Daniel Tucker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Tucker works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.