Dr. Daniel Tung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Tung, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Md University Of Michigan.
Dr. Tung works at
Locations
Amer Al'karadsheh10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 468-2122
Endocrine Center1631 North Loop W Ste 625, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 649-4386
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very patient and thoroughly listened to me explain my symptoms. I have seen several doctors in the past and he is the first one that was willing to do additional labs to get to the root of the cause. I am certain he will find the right diagnosis.
About Dr. Daniel Tung, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Mandarin
- 1134224942
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX / Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Md University Of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tung works at
Dr. Tung has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tung speaks Mandarin.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Tung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tung.
