Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD

Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.

Dr. Tynan works at Avera Med Group Neurosurgery in Sioux Falls, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tynan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avera Neurosurgery
    1301 S Cliff Ave Ste 610, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 844-8301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1417921685
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Tynan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tynan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tynan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tynan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tynan works at Avera Med Group Neurosurgery in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Tynan’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tynan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tynan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tynan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tynan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

