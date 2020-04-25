Dr. Daniel Valach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Valach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Valach, MD
Dr. Daniel Valach, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Valach works at
Dr. Valach's Office Locations
Valach Nephrology Hypertension and Internal Medicine PA1409 Highway 201 N Ste 1, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Dr. Valach was my specialist for the 10years I lived in Arkansas. Yes, I expected to wait but he is worth it. He once saved my life by catching my severe anemia and immediately gave me a B12 shot, 2 B12 pills and a bottle of water. He couldn't have been more meticulous. I highly recommend him. He is a kind person and excellent doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Valach, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1235139007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valach works at
Dr. Valach has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valach speaks Czech.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Valach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valach.
