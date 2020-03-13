Overview of Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD

Dr. Daniel Valaik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Valaik works at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Washington, DC with other offices in Baltimore, MD and Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.