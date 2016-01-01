Dr. Daniel Van Handel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Handel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Van Handel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Van Handel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA15700 37th Ave N Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55446 Directions (612) 871-1145
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1093832453
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Dr. Van Handel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Handel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Handel has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Enteritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Handel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Handel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Handel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Handel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Handel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.