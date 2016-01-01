Overview

Dr. Daniel Van Handel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Van Handel works at MNGI Digestive Health in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Enteritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.