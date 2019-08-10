Overview of Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD

Dr. Daniel Vanhimbergen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Louisville - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Vanhimbergen works at Virginia Ear Nose and Throat in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.