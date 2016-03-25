Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD
Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vargas works at
Dr. Vargas' Office Locations
-
1
General Surgical Associates8122 Datapoint Dr Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5113
-
2
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 703-8501
-
3
Pedi Place At Westover Hills3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 614-5113
-
4
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Daniel Vargas for the first time here in Hondo. He is a very caring and thorough doctor. I have seen 9 specialists over the last 3 years and he had the best bedside manner of all of them combined. He explained my condition completely and I did not feel rushed like I do at some other doctors offices.
About Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407037476
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas.
