Overview of Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD

Dr. Daniel Vargas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vargas works at General Surgical Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.