Overview of Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD

Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughan works at Bacchus Vaughan Neurolgy Assocs in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.