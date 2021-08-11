See All Neurologists in Abilene, TX
Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD

Neurology
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD

Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughan works at Bacchus Vaughan Neurolgy Assocs in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard E Reinmund M.d. P.A.
    602 Hickory St Ste B, Abilene, TX 79601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 704-5120
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629142286
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughan works at Bacchus Vaughan Neurolgy Assocs in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vaughan’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

