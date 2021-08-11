Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD
Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
Richard E Reinmund M.d. P.A.602 Hickory St Ste B, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 704-5120Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Judy Hill 14 reviews 2 minutes agoNEW Dr. Vaughn does, indeed, tell it like it is. This may offend some people, but I was very appreciative of his knowledge as well as the analogies he used to further explain what I was going through. Most people just want their physician to prescribe one more pill for them to take for a quick fix, but my issue dealt with my age as well as an aging vestibular system. Sometimes it is hard to hear the truth, but I appreciate a doctor who does that. I felt that my questions were answered, and I thank you, Dr. Vaughn.
About Dr. Daniel Vaughan, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
