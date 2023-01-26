Overview of Dr. Daniel Veltri, MD

Dr. Daniel Veltri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Veltri works at Sports Medicine/Orthopedic Sgy in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.