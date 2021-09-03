Overview of Dr. Daniel Verret, MD

Dr. Daniel Verret, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Verret works at Innovations Wellness in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.