Dr. Daniel Verret, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Innovations Wellness Center6545 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 608-0100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Verret stapled my surgery spot on my head after a mohs removal procedure. It healed in ten days and after the staples were removed you couldn't see a scar....Did a good job!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Verret has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verret speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Verret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verret.
