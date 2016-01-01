Dr. Victoria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Victoria, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Victoria, MD
Dr. Daniel Victoria, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danville, PA.
Dr. Victoria works at
Dr. Victoria's Office Locations
-
1
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6298
-
2
Mountain View OB/GYN20 NORTH ST, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-7755
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Upmc Hanover
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Victoria?
About Dr. Daniel Victoria, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1134333412
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victoria works at
Dr. Victoria has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Hysteroscopy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Victoria speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Victoria. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victoria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.