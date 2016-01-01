Overview

Dr. Daniel Vigil, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Vigil works at UCLA Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.