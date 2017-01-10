Dr. Daniel Vile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Vile, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Vile, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Vile works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Cardiology Assoc8012 FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (215) 624-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vile?
Honest, smart, trustworthy - everything you want in a doctor, terrific find, thank you Nazareth Hospital!
About Dr. Daniel Vile, DO
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215986377
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vile works at
Dr. Vile has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.