Dr. Daniel Viner, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Viner, MD

Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Viner works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Viner's Office Locations

    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville
    2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5849
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin
    4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2564
    Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza
    410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 340-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Tonsillitis
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. Viner is an actual life-saver. I was rushed to the ER after my one, healing tonsil from my tonsillectomy started hemorrhaging non-stop. I was bleeding like crazy. Not knowing (or caring at that point) who my ENT was going to be to perform the emergency surgery, I waited in the ER losing blood rapidly. All I hoped for was someone to help keep me alive. Out came Dr. Viner and after introducing himself, he took me right back and cauterized the wound quickly and effectively. Highly recommended him as I feel great now and haven't bled since! I can't thank him enough!
    Ryan — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Viner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932179876
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
    Internship
    • Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viner has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Viner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

