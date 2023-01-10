Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Viner, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Viner, MD
Dr. Daniel Viner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Viner works at
Dr. Viner's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Nashville2410 Patterson St Ste 210, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-5849
-
2
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Franklin4601 Carothers Pkwy Ste 215, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 703-2564
-
3
Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza410 42nd Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 340-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Viner is an actual life-saver. I was rushed to the ER after my one, healing tonsil from my tonsillectomy started hemorrhaging non-stop. I was bleeding like crazy. Not knowing (or caring at that point) who my ENT was going to be to perform the emergency surgery, I waited in the ER losing blood rapidly. All I hoped for was someone to help keep me alive. Out came Dr. Viner and after introducing himself, he took me right back and cauterized the wound quickly and effectively. Highly recommended him as I feel great now and haven't bled since! I can't thank him enough!
About Dr. Daniel Viner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932179876
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- Univ Hosp Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Viner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viner has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Viner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Viner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.