Overview of Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD

Dr. Daniel Virnig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Virnig works at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN, Mount Kisco, NY and Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.