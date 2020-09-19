Dr. Daniel Voglewede, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voglewede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Voglewede, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Voglewede, MD
Dr. Daniel Voglewede, MD is an Urology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Voglewede works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Voglewede's Office Locations
-
1
Rio Grande Urology7420 Remcon Cir Ste A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7573
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Voglewede?
Excellent Doctor, thank you!!! My Husband is cancer free now...
About Dr. Daniel Voglewede, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1588636633
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voglewede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voglewede accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voglewede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voglewede works at
Dr. Voglewede has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voglewede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Voglewede. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voglewede.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voglewede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voglewede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.