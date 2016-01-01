Dr. Daniel Wachsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wachsman, MD
Dr. Daniel Wachsman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 938-3239
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053320184
- Boston Med Ctr/BU Sch Med
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Wachsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wachsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wachsman has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wachsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wachsman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wachsman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wachsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wachsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.