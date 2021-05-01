Dr. Daniel Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wallace, MD
Dr. Daniel Wallace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Attune Health8750 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
He saved my life 40 yrs ago ! Forever grateful! Dedicated Dr who met me in the ER lat 0200 AM. Saved my life
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982608717
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai MEd Ctr
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
