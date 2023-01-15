Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Ward, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ward, MD
Dr. Daniel Ward, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Ward works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
-
1
New England Baptist Orthopedic Specialists830 Boylston St Ste 106, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 277-1205Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 23 Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 386-0272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Nothing short of miraculous! I had my left hip replaced December 6, 2022 at North Atlantic Surgical Suites. Before the surgery I could barely walk across the room using a cane. I am pretty certain I would have been in a wheelchair by now if Dr. Ward and his staff hadn't worked their magic on me. I had constant pain at about an 8 or 9 level 24/7 even taking the maxim dosage of NSAIDs. Dr. Ward said, "Your hip is in a whole new stratosphere of bad". Thirty days after surgery I figure I am 80% back physically and my pain level is about a 1 or less! I see further improvements every week now, but the first 30 days showed daily improvements. I have been given a new lease on life and even daily chores are a pleasure to do now. I could never thank Dr Ward and his wonderful staff enough. God bless them and the wonderful work they do!
About Dr. Daniel Ward, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922065820
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.