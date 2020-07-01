Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD
Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wascher's Office Locations
-
1
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1623
-
2
Unm Outpatient Surgery and Imaging Services1213 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 994-7397
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wascher was fabulous in every way. Can imagine no negatives in my experience with him.His exams were thorough, his manner thoughtful and caring. The fact that he is often funny is a plus. My knee replacement surgery was 10 months ago -and I think I was classified as high-risk because of my weight-and has changed my life. His training is from the very best institutions and has served him well.
About Dr. Daniel Wascher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Wascher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wascher accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wascher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wascher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.