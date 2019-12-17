Dr. Daniel Wassell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wassell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wassell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Wassell, DPM
Dr. Daniel Wassell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Wassell works at
Dr. Wassell's Office Locations
-
1
Tri County Podiatry1585 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste B, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-1919
-
2
Tri County Podiatry P A340 Heald Way Ste 100, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 259-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wassell?
I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Daniel Wassell for any foot issues and podiatric surgery if needed. Dr. Wassell performed foot surgery on me on December 6th. He is extremely knowledgeable and patient as he explains what he will be doing and what to expect concerning aftercare. He made me feel very comfortable and confident that I will be in the best of hands. My surgery was quite intricate and I experienced less discomfort than I anticipated. I was able to stop my painkillers in two days. After my recovery period I am looking forward to becoming pain free and resuming my active lifestyle! Dr. Wassell can be seen in his office at Colony or Santa Barbara Blvd. I am very lucky to have found him.
About Dr. Daniel Wassell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1750653598
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wassell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wassell works at
Dr. Wassell has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wassell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wassell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wassell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wassell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wassell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.