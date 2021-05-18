Overview

Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.



Dr. Wasserman works at Skin Wellness Physicians, Naples Florida in Naples, FL with other offices in Marco Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.