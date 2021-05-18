Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Dr. Wasserman works at
Locations
Downtown Office400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 732-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skin Wellness Physicians LLC1300 Goodlette-Frank Rd N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 732-0044
21st Century Oncology LLC531 Bald Eagle Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145 Directions (239) 732-0044
Skin Wellness Physicians8625 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 732-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Great mohs surgeon, and very knowledgeable in his field. Very good results. I have recommended to my family and friends.
About Dr. Daniel Wasserman, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1881758977
Education & Certifications
- Total Skin and Beauty Dermatology Center
- Boston Med Center
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Emory University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasserman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasserman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasserman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasserman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasserman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasserman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasserman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasserman.
