Overview of Dr. Daniel Watson, MD

Dr. Daniel Watson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Watson works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.