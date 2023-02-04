Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD
Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wayman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wayman's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Oregon Ear Nose & Throat P C.555 Black Oak Dr Ste 210, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 734-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wayman?
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Wayman !
About Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952476350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayman works at
Dr. Wayman has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.