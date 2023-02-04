Overview of Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD

Dr. Daniel Wayman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wayman works at Southern Oregon Ear Nose Throat in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.