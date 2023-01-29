Dr. Daniel Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Weber, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Weber, MD
Dr. Daniel Weber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
-
1
Integrity Orhtopedics6850 Centennial Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 429-3455Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC9200 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 664-9232
-
3
Rehabilitation & Musculoskeletal Medicine Specialist LLC9615 Keilman St, Saint John, IN 46373 Directions (708) 429-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
For almost 10 years I was told (by 3 ortho surgeons) I was too young for a hip replacement. Constant pain and limping, did physical therapy, pain injections to get by. A dear friend recommended Dr Weber. Also had hip dysplasia that no one thought was a problem, but it was. Had surgery 11/2022, anterior approach. Leg pain, ankle pain, hip pain gone - to the point I don't even need otc or prescription pain relief most days. Only needed walker/cane for about 2 weeks. Amazing! Thank you Dr Dan Weber.
About Dr. Daniel Weber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316051956
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.