Dr. Daniel Weidenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Weidenthal, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Weidenthal, MD
Dr. Daniel Weidenthal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Weidenthal works at
Dr. Weidenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Daniel T. Weidenthal M.d. Inc.25700 Science Park Dr Ste 190, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-5266
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weidenthal?
About Dr. Daniel Weidenthal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1215935697
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weidenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weidenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weidenthal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.