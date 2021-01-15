Overview of Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD

Dr. Daniel Weikert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center.



Dr. Weikert works at Vanderbilt Eye Institute in Franklin, TN with other offices in Dickson, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.