Dr. Weis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Weis, MD
Dr. Daniel Weis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Hospice Care of Middletown Inc.1131 Manchester Ave, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 422-7016
Butler Behavioral Health Services Inc.1490 University Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011 Directions (513) 881-7189
St. Aloysius Orphanage Cambridge3101 Dixie Hwy, Hamilton, OH 45015 Directions (513) 737-3400
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He has been my doctor for a few years now, and is by far my favorite doctor I’ve had since I started to see doctors in 2013. He really listens to you and helps based upon your views and not just his.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811967672
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Weis has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
