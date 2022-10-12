See All Family Doctors in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Daniel Weisel, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Weisel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.

Dr. Weisel works at BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care
    20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 108, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 344-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2022
    He is simply the best.
    Cindy Parker — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Weisel, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Weisel, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629506522
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sanford Family Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Weisel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisel works at BJC Medical Group at Progress West - Primary Care in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Weisel’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

