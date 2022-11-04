Overview

Dr. Daniel Weitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Weitz works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.