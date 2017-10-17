See All Plastic Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD

Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Westawski works at Burn Centers of Florida in Brandon, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westawski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Burn Centers of Florida
    119 Oakfield Dr Fl 1, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 880-6644
  2. 2
    Burn Centers of Florida
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 477-4452

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 17, 2017
    My care from Dr. Westawski and the staff at his office was superb. From my very first appointment, I knew I was being truly cared for. My surgery went smoothly and Dr. Westawski was reassuring and understanding whenever I called worrying about something (even on a Saturday). Dr. Westawski and staff always made sure I understood what was being done, from internal matters to insurance questions. Wonderful care from beginning to end.
    Lizzie in King Of Prussia, PA — Oct 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194883702
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp U Pa
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Westawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westawski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westawski has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Skin Grafts and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Westawski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westawski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

