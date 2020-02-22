Dr. Daniel Whipple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Whipple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Whipple, MD
Dr. Daniel Whipple, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Whipple's Office Locations
Daniel R. Whipple MD PC8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 200, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit, doctor and staff
About Dr. Daniel Whipple, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164413431
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
