Overview

Dr. Daniel Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Williams works at William Prompt Care PC in Cullman, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.