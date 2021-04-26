See All Urologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Daniel Willis, MD

Urology
Dr. Daniel Willis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Willis works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma
    1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405

    Accepts most major Health Plans.
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Humana
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    5.0
    Apr 26, 2021
    Dr Willis is amazing. He has been my urologist for years. He is thorough and listens.
    Tami Imel — Apr 26, 2021
    Urology
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1023211547
    University of Texas - MD Anderson Cancer Center
    University of Florida, Gainesville
    VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Urology
    St. Joseph Medical Center

    Dr. Daniel Willis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Willis works at Franciscan Urology Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA.

    Dr. Willis has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cyst, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

