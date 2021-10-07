Overview

Dr. Daniel Wilson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at James L. Comerci MD in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes Type 2 and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.