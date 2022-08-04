Dr. Daniel Winkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Winkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
- 2 1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste A-3436, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great neurologist. Kind and attentive.
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. Winkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Winkel works at
Dr. Winkel has seen patients for Epilepsy.
