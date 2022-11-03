Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO
Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Summit and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Wiske works at
Dr. Wiske's Office Locations
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 345, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (262) 896-6000
Aurora Health Center-waukeshaW231N1440 Corporate Ct, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 896-6000
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2424 S 90th St Ste 500, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 321-2255
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2999 N Mayfair Rd Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 479-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Wiske today and found him to be thorough, informative, timely and very nice.
About Dr. Daniel Wiske, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285808337
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiske has seen patients for Neuroplasty, De Quervain's Disease and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiske. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiske.
