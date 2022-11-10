Dr. Daniel Witmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Witmer, MD
Dr. Daniel Witmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford PC31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Rocky Hill1111 Cromwell Ave Ste 301, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-8267
Farmington499 Farmington Ave Fl 3, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-8267
Plainville201 N Mountain Rd Ste 3, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 549-8267
Rocky Hill150 Enterprise Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 Directions (860) 549-3210Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr Witmer is a very caring Dr. He has made me very comfortable and answers every question honestly. “We will take good care of you” meant a lot to me since I’m a widow. My recovery was weeks ahead of schedule which he was very pleased with and that’s due to all of the pre-op and post- op exercises that were offered on the Force App. I will continue to uses this app. I was cane free after 2 1/2 weeks. For 2 years I could not climb stairs. By my second week post surgery mark I was able to climb stairs. Dr Witmer’s staff and Dr Neville were caring and wonderful as well. The surgery itself was a piece of cake…… Thank you Dr Witmer
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
